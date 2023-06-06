Over 1 Million Voters Inspected Voters’ Roll Physically - ZEC

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said more than one million people physically inspected the voters’ roll during the just-ended inspection, while others have checked their registration status virtually.

ZEC vice chairperson Rodney Kiwa told The Herald that a total of 529 264 men and 648 062 women participated in the physical inspection of the voters’ roll.

He said ZEC is now working on the final voters’ roll, correcting errors found during the inspection. Said Kiwa:

We are working on the final voters roll to enable candidate nomination for the August 23 harmonised elections. In this regard, we are making all the corrections brought to our attention during the inspection.

Voters across the country including sitting members of Parliament from the opposition say their names are missing from the voters’ roll.

Some of the registered voters whose names are missing from the voters’ roll voted in the March 2022 by-elections.

Earlier, Kiwa said claims that ZEC has deliberately removed the names of opposition members from the voters’ roll are “mischievous and preposterous”. He said:

The rationale for the voters’ roll inspection is to ensure every registrant is accurately captured on the roll and all corrections made. To suggest that members of a particular political party are targeted for exclusion is not only mischievous and preposterous as we are fully independent of any political party influence and in fact, when registering people, we do not seek their political alignment, it would be illegal and unethical.

The Nomination Court will sit on 21 June 2023 to consider and accept candidates for Presidential, Parliamentary and local authority elections.

The Nomination Court will sit at the High Court to consider Presidential candidates while it will sit at all the 10 provincial capitals for parliamentary candidates.

The Nomination Court will sit at all council offices across the country to consider candidates for local authority elections.

The harmonised elections will be held on 23 August 2023 and the presidential election run-off/re-run will be conducted on 02 October 2023 if there is no outright winner with 50%+ of the total votes cast.

More: Pindula News