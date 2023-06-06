Presidential Amnesty Beneficiary Commits Suicide

A 25-year-old man from Pumula North in Bulawayo who benefited from the recent Presidential Amnesty allegedly took his own life at his home soon after his release.

The incident occurred on 26 May when the now-deceased arrived home from Bulawayo Prison where he had been released from custody.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Bulawayo Province Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed to The Sunday News receiving a report of the suicide case. He said:

A case was reported where a 25-year-old man by the name of Dumisani Andile Mbusi was reported to have hung himself. The incident took place on 26 May around 5 pm when the now deceased came home from Grey Prison where he had been remanded in custody.

Mbusi allegedly had an argument with his tenant and later went to his room and that was the last time he was seen alive. Added Insp. Ncube:

On 29 May last week, around 5 AM, the tenant smelt an odour emanating from the now deceased’s bedroom. He opened the curtain which was used to separate the rooms and saw the deceased hanging from the roof trusses. A report was made to the police who attended the scene and removed the body. It was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a post-mortem. Investigations are still in progress to ascertain the events leading to the deceased committing suicide.

Below are some suicide warning signs suicidal thoughts by Mayo Clinic:

Talking about suicide — for example, making statements such as “I’m going to kill myself,” “I wish I were dead” or “I wish I hadn’t been born”

Getting the means to take your own life, such as buying a gun or stockpiling pills

Withdrawing from social contact and wanting to be left alone

Having mood swings, such as being emotionally high one day and deeply discouraged the next

Being preoccupied with death, dying or violence

Feeling trapped or hopeless about a situation

Increasing use of alcohol or drugs

Changing normal routine, including eating or sleeping patterns

Doing risky or self-destructive things, such as using drugs or driving recklessly

Giving away belongings or getting affairs in order when there’s no other logical explanation for doing this

Saying goodbye to people as if they won’t be seen again

Developing personality changes or being severely anxious or agitated, particularly when experiencing some of the warning signs listed above.

