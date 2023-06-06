Three Trade Unionists Arrested For Protesting Against "Slavery" Granted Bail

Three officials from the Private Security Workers Union (PSWU) who were arrested in Bulawayo have been granted ZWL$50 000 each after the intervention of human rights lawyers.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Last Danga Muzondo, Dzimudzi Feremba and Kholwani Tshuma were arrested for staging a protest at an OK Zimbabwe retail outlet and at N Richards outlet.

The trio was allegedly protesting against “slavery” and is accused of chanting songs and waving placards written, “No to Slavery”. ZLHR said:

In Bulawayo, we rescued 3 trade unionists, who are employed as security guards, who had been arrested and detained for allegedly protesting against “slavery” at an OK Zimbabwe retail outlet and at N Richards retail outlet. The trio of Last Danga Muzondo, Dzimudzi Feremba and Kholwani Tshuma, who are leaders of the Private Security Workers Union, were charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace/bigotry as defined in section 37 of Criminal Code. They were accused of chanting songs and waving placards written “No to Slavery” “USD”. Their detention ended on Monday when our lawyer Jabulani Mhlanga represented them and got them released on ZWL$50 000 bail each.

Section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act of Zimbabwe states that “Any person who participates in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level six or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or to both such fine and such imprisonment.”

More: Pindula News