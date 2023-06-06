Zimbabwean Teenager Signs Professional Contract At West Ham United

Zimbabwean teenager, Sean Tarima has signed his first professional contract with English Premier League side West Ham United.

The 18-year-old centre-back, who can also play in midfield, signed his first professional contract with The Irons last week.

Speaking to the West Ham website after signing his first pro terms, Tarima said:

I’m really pleased and excited to sign my first professional contract. I have been here since the age of ten and I have worked really hard for this moment. It is a great achievement for myself and for my family. I couldn’t have done it without all the coaches who have helped me along my journey. It has been a crazy season. I remember seeing videos of some of the Premier League’s top players winning and playing in the FA Youth Cup, so to play in it myself and to win it is crazy. It was a great way to sign off with the U18s and now I’m ready for next season with the U21s. Hopefully I can carry this success on into next season.

Tarima joined the Hammers (West Ham) at the age of ten after a spell with Sunday team Euro Dagenham.

Tarima developed through the ranks in the Academy of Football and made 17 appearances for the U18s in the 2021/22 campaign.

However, a long-term injury hampered his start to the 2022/23 season. After recovering from the injury, Tarima became an integral part of the young Hammers, making 15 outings in U18s Premier League South.

He also played a role in every round of the FA Youth Cup and started both the Youth Cup semi-final at London Stadium and the final at the Emirates Stadium.

Tarima was born in England to Zimbabwean parents which makes him eligible to play for the Warriors or the Three Lions.

More: Pindula News