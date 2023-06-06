Zimbabwean Woman Shot Outside Cape Town Court Also Faced A Murder Charge

South African authorities said that a woman identified as a Zimbabwean who was shot dead after leaving the court and heading to the taxi rank was not a witness but an accused person who was facing a murder charge.

ZimLive, a local publication had reported that the woman, named Christine Yolanda Gumira who was 30 years old and a mother-of-one, was a witness in the trial of a man who had killed her friend.

But on Monday, 05 June, Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Nicolette Bell, told reporters that Gumira was not a witness but an accused person in a murder case.

Reports indicate that Gumira was charged with murder and was on the verge of turning State witness when she was gunned down. The South African quoted Bell as saying:

At the time of her death, she was not a witness but an accused person who appeared in a murder matter. The NPA regards the safety of all witnesses, its staff, court personnel, and all persons who appear in a court of paramount importance. To this end, a voluntary witness protection service is available to witnesses.

Gumira was shot dead on Thursday, 25 May after leaving the court and heading to the taxi rank.

The incident was captured on CCTV, footage that went viral on social media last week.

It is alleged that two of the accused allegedly sat in on Gumira’s case on the day of the shooting.

The suspects allegedly called the third accused and told him what Gumira looked like.

The shooter fired two shots. One fatally injured Gumira and another hit a car passing by.

