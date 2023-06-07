Bogus Tsikamutandas Caught Placing Live Python Behind Wardrobe

Two self-styled traditional healers popularly known as Tsikamutanda were arrested after they were caught trying to place a live python behind a family’s wardrobe in Kwekwe.

The Chronicle reported that one of the Tsikamutandas vomited beer during the cleansing ceremony, which increased the family’s doubts that the witch hunters were genuine.

The family reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of the two bogus traditional healers, Tinashe Mataga (38) and Freedom Phiri (30).

Following their arrest, the duo implicated Elias Magumise (32) for supplying them with the reptile.

Mataga, Phiri, and Magumise have since appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Mildred Matuvi and were charged with contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 20:14.

They were released on $150 000 bail each.

Allegations are that on 01 June 2023, Nakai Gono (72) of Mbizo 18 in Mbizo fell ill and her daughter, Stella Ziya (45) invited the traditional healers who claimed that the homestead needed cleansing. Prosecutor Ethel Bhumure said:

Mataga and Phiri then approached Magumise who gave them a live python, which they intended to plant at the homestead and pretend as if they had cleansed the homestead.

It is further alleged that they requested that Ziya fetch water and salt which was to be used to cast away the “object” that was in the house and causing the illness of the elderly Gono.

Upon her return, Ziya however noticed the two removing a python from their satchel and planting it behind the wardrobe.

One of the traditional healers went on to vomit beer during the prayer session and this confirmed Ziya’s suspicions that the witch hunters were fake. Said Bhumure:

This prompted Ziya to report the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Mataga and Phiri who later implicated Magumise.

The approximately three-meter-long python was handed over to the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management (Zimparks).

