Diggers, Dealers Will Not Represent CCC, Says Chamisa

The leader of Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), Nelson Chamisa, has said the party has barred members who are after money or suspected of working with ZANU PF from representing it in the 23 August harmonised elections.

CCC abandoned primary elections and adopted what it calls a citizens-centred selection process whereby candidates are selected based on their ability to represent the interests of the people.

The opposition party said primary elections were prone to infiltration by ZANU PF and State agents working on behalf of the ruling party.

Posting on Twitter this Wednesday, Chamisa said CCC has come up with credible candidates to contest for parliamentary and local government seats. He said:

NOT DIGGERS AND DEALERS…The Citizens’ representatives have been chosen by communities across Zimbabwe. It’s so exciting that we have credible representatives for Parliament and Council. Whoever is after self-gain or self-care will not serve in the new! Whoever uses money and trinkets to buy citizens or bribe voters can’t serve. Whoever is tainted, compromised or plays for the other team can’t serve! Zimbabwe needs change and deserves truly new leaders!

Reports suggest that several CCC bigwigs in Bulawayo Province aspiring to represent the party in the 23 August elections were disqualified during the verification process.

The verification process started on Friday and ended on Saturday in Bulawayo.

Most of the sitting councillors and some Members of Parliament were disqualified as the opposition party tries to remove suspected secret agents from genuine members.

Some aspiring candidates were reportedly disqualified for vote-buying and bussing supporters.

Candidates who failed to make it to the list of nominees include current Bulawayo Metropolitan MP, Jasmine Toffa, CCC Bulawayo Provincial Spokesperson, Swithern Chirowodza, Njube -Lobengula MP Gift Banda, and former Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami.

