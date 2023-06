ZESA Hikes Electricity Tariffs By More Than 100%

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of ZESA Holdings, has increased electricity tariffs with effect from 06 June 2023.

In a notice seen by Pindula News, ZETDC said consumers will get the following on their first purchase (domestic tariff):

50 Units / kWh – $3 755.00

100 Units / kWh – $11 280.00

150 Units / kWh – $24 450.00

200 Units / kWh – $37 630.00

250 Units / kWh – $56 430.00

300 Units / kWh – $75 240.00

350 Units / kWh – $96 850.00

400 Units / kWh – $118 450.00

450 Units / kWh – $141 000.00

500 Units / kWh – $163 550.00

600 Units / kWh – $208 680.00

700 Units / kWh – $253 750.00

800 Units / kWh – $298 900.00

900 Units / kWh – $344 000.00

1000 Units / kWh – $389 100.00

CONSUMPTION BAND ENERGYY CHG PER kWh AMOUNT

First 50 0-50kWh 50kWh 75.08 3754.00

Next 50 51-100kWh 50kWh 150.00 7500.00

Next 100 101-200 100kWh 263.73 26373.00

Next 100 201-300kWh 100kWh 376.50 37650.00

Next 100 301-400kWh 100kWh 432.40 43240.00

Above 400 451.60

FARMING: ZWL$191.75/kWh

COMMERCIAL: ZWL$421.69/kWh

More: Pindula News