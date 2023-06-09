Emery Indicates Nakamba May Leave Aston Villa In Summer Window

Unai Emery, the Aston Villa boss, has indicated that midfielder Marvelous Nakamba may leave the club during the summer transfer window. Emery joined Villa in October 2021 and led the team to seventh in the table and their first European football appearance in over a decade.

In January, he allowed Nakamba to move on loan to Luton, where the Zimbabwean international played an instrumental role in the team’s promotion to the Premier League. Nakamba was outstanding once again in their Championship play-off final penalty shootout win over Coventry City, leading the way in both tackles and interceptions and scoring his spot-kick in the 6-5 victory.

According to a report by The Athletic, Emery is seeking to bring in new players to the West Midlands and is not considering reintegrating those who were out on loan, despite Nakamba costing £11m when he joined from Club Brugge in 2019. It appears that Nakamba’s future at Villa Park is uncertain, and he may depart during the summer transfer window.

According to a report by BirminghamLive, Unai Emery has no intention of reintegrating Marvelous Nakamba and other players who were loaned out back into Aston Villa. The publication reported:

Although he (Nakamba) is under contract until 2024, he is expected to move on, adding to the list of players who have already departed like Ashley Young and Jed Steer.

Luton Town Football Club confirmed that Marvelous Nakamba will return to his parent club, Aston Villa following the end of his loan spell.

Marvelous Nakamba, who has a contract with Aston Villa, is waiting to hear from the club regarding his future.

Despite some supporters of newly promoted EPL club Luton Town expressing their desire for Nakamba to sign on a permanent basis, some analysts have warned that Luton may not be able to afford Nakamba’s high salary demands.