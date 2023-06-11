The Rock Offers Support To Zimbabwean UFC Fighter Gorimbo After $7.49 Bank Balance Revelation

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has offered to support Zimbabwean UFC fighter, Themba Gorimbo, after he revealed that he had only US$7.49 in his bank account ahead of UFC Vegas 73 win over Japanese Takashi Sato. Gorimbo said during his post-fight media scrum:

I’ve been broke. I came to America seven weeks ago without money. I only had enough money to fly, get to the airport to the gym, stayed at the gym, and then a friend sent me $200. It’s been a roller coaster. I didn’t have money, if you look at my bank account there’s $7 right now. In my bank account, there’s $7, and I have to enjoy this. I don’t know how much I’m getting paid. All I’ve been focused on for this fight was to get the win. The win was the most important thing, the money is the byproduct of getting the win.

Gorimbo said he lacked a team and training space for his fight, so he resorted to sleeping on a couch in Miami’s MMA Masters gym. Despite financial struggles, he received support from his training partners, including Colby Covington, who may become the next challenger for the UFC welterweight title. Gorimbo praised Covington as a great man and expressed his commitment to continuing with his current team.

After the revelation, Dwane Johnson, an American actor and retired wrestler described the situation as “crazy” adding that it brought back many emotions and memories. He added:

$7.49 in this fighter’s bank account. I once had $7 bucks too. I’ve been there on that grind. Got your back, brother. I’ll help. You got this. I’ll be in touch.

Themba Gorimbo, a welterweight UFC fighter from Bikita in eastern Zimbabwe, made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean to win a fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) when he defeated Takashi Sato last month.