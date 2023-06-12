Agent Claims Highlanders Interested In Signing Kudakwashe Mahachi

Highlanders Football Club is reportedly interested in re-signing Kudakwashe Mahachi during the June transfer window.

Mahachi’s agent, Gibson Mahachi, told FarPost.co.za that they are not in a hurry to commit the winger to any club as they are waiting for the right offer. He said:

For South African teams, there is nothing but I can confirm that Highlanders have made an inquiry. They want him to join the team during the June window. As I have always said, we are not rushing because we want the best possible club for him.

Mahachi has played for Highlanders before, first as an academy player and then featuring in 2014 as a senior.

He then moved to Bantu Rovers Football Club and was sold to Chicken Inn Football Club where he was a key figure.

The 29-year-old was then to South African club Sundowns and was then loaned back to Highlanders in the 2014 season staying for the first half of the season.

In South Africa, he has also played for Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows, and Supersport United.

He has been without a team since July last year following his release from SuperSport United.

Last year, Mahachi was accused of attempting to murder his son but was acquitted in November after local courts cited a lack of evidence to substantiate the case.

More: Pindula News