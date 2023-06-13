Kaizer Chiefs Interested In Signing Zimbabwean Midfielder | Report
DStv premiership club Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in signing Zimbabwean midfielder Tatenda Tavengwa.
Tavengwa currently plays for Venda Football Academy in the National First Division.
Soccer Laduma reported a source as saying the Kaizer Chiefs technical team has potentially been monitoring the 26-year-old attacking midfielder. Said the source:
They have already enquired about him from his team. He is a very good attacking midfielder whom they can bring in and will add a different dimension to the team setup.
He will complement the ones they already have because his style is different from the midfielders that Chiefs currently have.
I am not quite sure how far they have gone in terms of talks, whether it is with the player himself or even the club.
But what I am sure of is the fact that they are interested in him and they have been monitoring him very closely.
Tavengwa played a vital role in helping his club avoid relegation in the 2022/23 season.
He played in 27 games in the league, scoring one goal in the process.
More: Pindula News