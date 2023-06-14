COVID-19 Is Back, It Does Not Want Elections - MP Labode

They said, “Doctor can you go to Mpilo?” I went to Mpilo and a doctor took me to an isolation centre that was supposed to be for cardiac diseases and it has been converted to isolate children with COVID.

When a child who is 3 years has COVID, how many people have been infected who were looking after that child?

He then said to me even pregnant mothers, because COVID is on the increase. If you do not trigger an alarm now, you will go to elections under lockdown.

The Minister must declare now that start wearing masks because COVID is back. For sure COVID is back and it does not want elections.

The Government recently officially lifted the mandatory wearing of masks and the requirement for tourists to produce COVID-19 vaccination certificates and negative PCR tests at the country’s points of entry.

Through Statutory Instrument 102 of 2023, Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga directed the scrapping of the mandatory wearing of masks.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment