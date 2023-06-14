Nakamba Should Join A Club That Values Him, Says Majabvi

Former Dynamos midfielder Justice Majabvi says Aston Villa star Marvelous Nakamba should consider joining a club that can guarantee him game time.

Nakamba spent the second part of the 2022/23 season at Luton Town where he helped the club secure promotion to the Premier League, after a penalty shootout win over Coventry City at Wembley.

He has since returned to Aston where he is contracted till June 2024. However, reports suggest that Nakamba is not in the plans of Villa coach Unai Emery.

