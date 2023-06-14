Nakamba Should Join A Club That Values Him, Says Majabvi
Former Dynamos midfielder Justice Majabvi says Aston Villa star Marvelous Nakamba should consider joining a club that can guarantee him game time.
Nakamba spent the second part of the 2022/23 season at Luton Town where he helped the club secure promotion to the Premier League, after a penalty shootout win over Coventry City at Wembley.
He has since returned to Aston where he is contracted till June 2024. However, reports suggest that Nakamba is not in the plans of Villa coach Unai Emery.
Speaking to Soccer24, Majabvi said Nakamba should join a club that values him and guarantees him game time rather than stay at Villa and be loaned out again. Said Majabvi:
He is a good player, he has shown what he can do. I don’t want him to worry about impressing anyone, he should be more focused on settling at a club that respects him as a player.
If the options are limited, I would urge him to accept that (the lowering of wages) and go there (to Luton), have more game time, rather than being at a team that will consider loaning him out.
Meanwhile, according to the latest valuation by Transfermarkt website released this month, the 29-year-old has lost €1 million in value and is now worth €4 million.
Aston Villa bought Nakamba for €12 million from Belgian club Club Brugge in 2019.
More: Pindula News