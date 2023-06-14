Tawanda Chirewa Offered New Contract By Ipswich Town

Warriors prospect Tawanda Chirewa has been offered a new deal by Ipswich Town following the team’s promotion to the Championship.

He signed his first professional contract with Ipswich on 2 November 2020, signing a deal until 2022, which was extended with another year to 2023.

Chirewa (19), was one of the three senior players that were offered new contracts ahead of the 2023/24 season. The club said in a statement:

