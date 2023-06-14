Tawanda Chirewa Offered New Contract By Ipswich Town
Warriors prospect Tawanda Chirewa has been offered a new deal by Ipswich Town following the team’s promotion to the Championship.
He signed his first professional contract with Ipswich on 2 November 2020, signing a deal until 2022, which was extended with another year to 2023.
Chirewa (19), was one of the three senior players that were offered new contracts ahead of the 2023/24 season. The club said in a statement:
The Club can confirm its retained list following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.
Contract offers have been made to first-team duo Sone Aluko and Massimo Luongo, as well as youngster Tawanda Chirewa.
Chirewa made his first senior debut in 2019, appearing as a second-half substitute in a 0–1 away loss to Colchester United in an EFL Trophy group-stage match.
He became the second youngest player to make the first-team debut for the club at 16 years and 31 days old.
More: Pindula News