Warriors Midfielder Jonah Fabisch Joins New German Second-tier Club

1. FC Magdeburg Sports Director Otmar Schork hailed Fabisch’s versatility in the centre of the pitch. He said:

Jonah fits into our pattern of giving young and talented players the opportunity to take the next step in their career with us from the regional league to the 2. Bundesliga. He is technically adept and can be used variably in midfield positions.

Head coach Christian Titz described Fabisch as an intelligent player.

1. FC Magdeburg finished at number 11 in the just-ended 2.Bundesliga after winning 12 games and losing 7, while their other 15 matches were draws.

Fabisch is eligible to play for Zimbabwe as his mother, Chawada Kachidza-Fabisch, is a Zimbabwean citizen. Jonah holds a Zimbabwean passport.

Fabisch was called for the Zimbabwe national U23 football team and the Warriors but he has not featured for them for different reasons.

He was selected for the initial Warriors’ 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia in 2020 but excused himself from the two ties.

His mother wrote to Zifa at the time that her son needed to concentrate on his club football, at Hamburger SV.

