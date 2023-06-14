Pindula|
ZINARA Hikes Toll Fees Effective 15 June 2023

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has announced new toll fees with effect from 15 June 2023.

Motorcycles are exempted from paying toll fees but light motor vehicles will pay US$2.00 or ZWL$11 960 with effect from tomorrow.

Minibuses will pay US$3.00 or ZWL$17 940, buses will pay US$4.00 or ZWL$23 920, and heavy vehicles will pay US$5.00 or ZWL$29 900.

Haulage trucks will pay US$10.00 or ZWL$59 800, while residential per term has been set at US$40 000 or ZWL$239 200.

Image

More: Pindula News

