EPL Fixtures For 2023/24 Season Released

Other notable fixtures include the first North London derby of the season on September 23, with the return fixture on April 27, as well as the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton on October 21 and March 16.

Meanwhile, Luton Town, who recently won promotion to the EPL, will face Brighton in their opening game.

Arsenal, who finished second last season, will kick off their campaign against Nottingham Forest, while Brentford will play against Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea and Liverpool, who finished twelfth and fifth, respectively, last season, will face off in a highly anticipated match on Sunday. These are the matches for the opening week:

Friday 11 August

Burnley 20:00 Man City

Saturday 12 August

Arsenal 12:30 Nott’m Forest

Bournemouth 15:00 West Ham

Brighton 15:00Luton

Everton 15:00 Fulham

Sheffield Utd 15:00 Crystal Palace

Newcastle 1730 Aston Villa

Sunday 13 August

Brentford e 14:00 y Spurs

Chelsea 0 16:30 Liverpool

Monday 14 August

Man Utd 20:00 Wolves

The Premier League season will also feature a mid-season player break between January 14-20, and no two rounds of fixtures will take place within 48 hours of each other over the congested Christmas and New Year period.

The Carabao Cup final will take place on February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22, and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.

