EPL Fixtures For 2023/24 Season Released
The English Premier League (EPL) has released fixtures for the 2023/24 season, with reigning champions and treble winners, Manchester City, set to begin their title defence against Burnley on August 11 at Burnley’s home ground, Turf Moor.
The season will conclude on May 19, with Manchester City facing West Ham and Arsenal taking on Everton among the final-day fixtures.
Manchester City and Arsenal will meet on October 7 and March 30, with the first match taking place at the Emirates and the second at the Etihad.
Other notable fixtures include the first North London derby of the season on September 23, with the return fixture on April 27, as well as the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton on October 21 and March 16.
Meanwhile, Luton Town, who recently won promotion to the EPL, will face Brighton in their opening game.
Arsenal, who finished second last season, will kick off their campaign against Nottingham Forest, while Brentford will play against Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea and Liverpool, who finished twelfth and fifth, respectively, last season, will face off in a highly anticipated match on Sunday. These are the matches for the opening week:
Friday 11 August
- Burnley 20:00 Man City
Saturday 12 August
- Arsenal 12:30 Nott’m Forest
- Bournemouth 15:00 West Ham
- Brighton 15:00Luton
- Everton 15:00 Fulham
- Sheffield Utd 15:00 Crystal Palace
- Newcastle 1730 Aston Villa
Sunday 13 August
- Brentford e 14:00 y Spurs
- Chelsea 0 16:30 Liverpool
- Monday 14 August
- Man Utd 20:00 Wolves
The Premier League season will also feature a mid-season player break between January 14-20, and no two rounds of fixtures will take place within 48 hours of each other over the congested Christmas and New Year period.
The Carabao Cup final will take place on February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22, and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.