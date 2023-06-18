Bruce Kangwa Leaves Azam FC After 7 Years

Speaking to B-Metro on Wednesday, Kangwa said he had a great career at the Tanzanian club. He said:

It was great working with them and being appointed club captain. l got respect for it and l respected them for choosing me to be their leader. I captained the club for four years but at times not wearing the armband. It’s every player’s wish to win the league. So, it pains to leave the club without that league championship medal. However, it was about time for me to leave. I’m now going to look for a new challenge.

Kangwa joined Azam from Highlanders in 2016 after writing off US$12 000 owed to him by the club which was struggling financially then.

He was named the club’s captain in 2020.

Kangwa won everything on offer in the Tanzanian league except the league championship.

He also played in both the African Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.

