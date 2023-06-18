Even Madmen Now Rejecting Zimbabwe Dollar - Zivhu

Some manufacturers are reportedly refusing payment in Zimbabwe dollars for some products which are now exclusively available in foreign currency.

The Zimbabwe dollar has been in free-fall over the past few months after the Government tweaked the forex auction system.

Last week, the RBZ set the official exchange rate at US$1: ZW$5 900 while the street rate was hovering at US$1: ZW$9 000.

However, some large retailers were using at least US$1: ZW$10 000 for selected products.

Popular fast-food outlets were rejecting the local currency on the pretext that their point-of-sale machines were not working and therefore could not accept swipe and EcoCash payments.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment