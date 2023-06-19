APPLY NOW: Bookkeeper Needed To Fill A Vacant Post

We are a mining company seeking a mature, hardworking, and experienced senior Bookkeeper to commence work immediately. The ideal candidate should have at least 15 years of experience in Bookkeeping. The main role will be to maintain accurate records of financial transactions, including debtors, creditors, bank reconciliations, disbursement of cash, VAT, journal writing, payment processing, and preparation of full monthly accounts for submission to the head office. General administration duties will also be required. Proficiency in Microsoft Office is essential.

Responsibilities:

Maintain accurate records of financial transactions

Perform bank reconciliations and disbursement of cash

Prepare monthly accounts for submission to the head office

Maintain records of debtors and creditors

Process payments and maintain VAT records

Perform general administration duties, among other duties

Requirements:

At least 15 years of experience in Bookkeeping

Proficiency in Microsoft Office

Strong attention to detail

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to prioritise tasks and manage time effectively

To apply, please send your CV and references to Anne at AC@li-africa.com. When submitting applications, it is mandatory for applicants to state the position (Bookkeeper) they are applying for in the subject line of their email. The deadline for applications is 30th June 2023. The successful candidate will be working at 127 Harare Drive, Harare.

Compensation for the successful candidate will be communicated at the appropriate time. However, due to a high number of applications, we regret that we will only be able to respond to candidates who qualify for the next recruitment phase, which is the interview stage.

For further inquiries, please contact Anne Cockcroft at 0772 414 676.

We look forward to receiving your application.

Sincerely,

Anne Cockcroft

Contact Person

Greenbrier Investments Pvt Limited

127 Harare Drive, Harare

