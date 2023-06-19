EXPLAINER: Transport Ministry Responds To Questions On Plastic Driver's Licence

-This new licence is valid in 25 countries in SADC, COMESA and EAC Regions (including Zimbabwe), without conversion.

Is it available in all Provinces?

-Yes it can be obtained through VID offices and collection will be from your nearest Post Office

-The acquisition of new driver’s licence has been decentralised.

When is it being launched or coming into effect?

-It will be launched/ come into effect on 19 June 2023.

Does it mean there will be a Re-Test after 5 years?

-No re-test will apply. Once you are a licence holder your photo and biometrics will be updated every 5 years. A vision test will also be conducted during renewal.

-Validity of 5 years ensure driver’s suitability regarding health and vision; as well as updating of credentials (including biometric).

-For those on the backlog its validity will be from the date the new plastic licence is issued.

-For public service vehicle drivers the old rules will apply.

Are the old metal licence discs going to be phased out and replaced with plastic?

-The metal disc remains valid, but MOTID will announce the phase out date in future.

Do I have to get a licence to put a trailer behind my car?

-For old licence holders no.

-MOTID is developing capacity in test yards to accommodate this aspect but as of now, no.

Is this new driver’s licence secure?

-Yes. It has numerous security features that will enhance its credibility.

-It will also eliminate the presence of unlicenced drivers.

What is a QR Code?

-It is a machine-readable code that will be used to verify the credentials of a licence holder.

After applying for a DL card/ passing my road test where do I collect my licence?

-On application, you have to state your preferred Zimpost Agency near you.

How do I know my licence is ready for collection?

-A text message will be sent advising you that the licence is ready for collection. Please ensure that you provide the correct mobile number on the application.

