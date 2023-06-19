EXPLAINER: Transport Ministry Responds To Questions On Plastic Driver's Licence
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development (MOTID) recently announced its plans to introduce a plastic driver’s licence to replace the metal disc.
Below, MOTID addresses some of the questions raised by members of the public about the new plastic licence.
Is this a SADC Driver’s Licence?Feedback
-This new licence is valid in 25 countries in SADC, COMESA and EAC Regions (including Zimbabwe), without conversion.
Is it available in all Provinces?
-Yes it can be obtained through VID offices and collection will be from your nearest Post Office
-The acquisition of new driver’s licence has been decentralised.
When is it being launched or coming into effect?
-It will be launched/ come into effect on 19 June 2023.
Does it mean there will be a Re-Test after 5 years?
-No re-test will apply. Once you are a licence holder your photo and biometrics will be updated every 5 years. A vision test will also be conducted during renewal.
-Validity of 5 years ensure driver’s suitability regarding health and vision; as well as updating of credentials (including biometric).
-For those on the backlog its validity will be from the date the new plastic licence is issued.
-For public service vehicle drivers the old rules will apply.
Are the old metal licence discs going to be phased out and replaced with plastic?
-The metal disc remains valid, but MOTID will announce the phase out date in future.
Do I have to get a licence to put a trailer behind my car?
-For old licence holders no.
-MOTID is developing capacity in test yards to accommodate this aspect but as of now, no.
Is this new driver’s licence secure?
-Yes. It has numerous security features that will enhance its credibility.
-It will also eliminate the presence of unlicenced drivers.
What is a QR Code?
-It is a machine-readable code that will be used to verify the credentials of a licence holder.
After applying for a DL card/ passing my road test where do I collect my licence?
-On application, you have to state your preferred Zimpost Agency near you.
How do I know my licence is ready for collection?
-A text message will be sent advising you that the licence is ready for collection. Please ensure that you provide the correct mobile number on the application.
