Green Fuel Stadium Cleared To Host PSL Matches

As a result, Green Fuel were forced to use Triangle United’s Gibbo Stadium in Triangle as their home ground for their first twelve rounds in the top-flight campaign.

Soccer24 reported that construction on some sections of the venue started at the beginning of the year, and most of the renovation work was completed last week.

Green Fuel on Sunday announced that FIB inspected the ground over the weekend, and cleared it to start hosting PSL games. The club said:

On a good note, Green Fuel has been allowed to host premiership games at Green Fuel stadium starting this coming month. The technical was there yesterday (Saturday) and approved the stadium.

Green Fuel’s first match at their Chisumbanje ground is expected to be against Chicken Inn on Matchday 14 after their trip to Bulawayo to face Bulawayo Chiefs during the first weekend of July (Matchday 13).

