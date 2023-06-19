Kaizer Chiefs And Orlando Pirates Express Interest In Kundai Benyu

Speaking to Goal.com, the England-born midfielder said that clubs from South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Scotland are after his signature. Benyu said:

I feel I’m ready [for SA PSL football]. It will be a challenge of course because I have only played my football in Africa on a few occasions with Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations which is the highest standard of African football.

I handled myself well there so there is nothing stopping me from showing what I’m capable of doing in South Africa.

Obviously, it will be a challenge, I need to adjust because I know every league is different.

South Africa is just around the corner from Zimbabwe. I have a lot of family members in Zimbabwe. The interest from South African teams is more serious.

It will be a difficult decision, there is a lot to take in. But whenever I have a gut feeling about something I go for it.

Personally, I want to do as much as I can in South Africa. I feel I’m at an age where I’m coming into my prime and hopefully, achieve something in the African Champions League.

I’m sure I’ll reach a decision that I’ll be happy with.