Kaizer Chiefs And Orlando Pirates Express Interest In Kundai Benyu
Warriors international Kundai Benyu has attracted interest from South African top-flight giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
Benyu (25), is currently a free agent after leaving Icelandic side ÍBV Vestmannaeyjar in January this year.
Chiefs and Pirates have reportedly shown interest in the midfielder and talks with Benyu’s representatives have been opened
Speaking to Goal.com, the England-born midfielder said that clubs from South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Scotland are after his signature. Benyu said:
I feel I’m ready [for SA PSL football]. It will be a challenge of course because I have only played my football in Africa on a few occasions with Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations which is the highest standard of African football.
I handled myself well there so there is nothing stopping me from showing what I’m capable of doing in South Africa.
Obviously, it will be a challenge, I need to adjust because I know every league is different.
South Africa is just around the corner from Zimbabwe. I have a lot of family members in Zimbabwe. The interest from South African teams is more serious.
It will be a difficult decision, there is a lot to take in. But whenever I have a gut feeling about something I go for it.
Personally, I want to do as much as I can in South Africa. I feel I’m at an age where I’m coming into my prime and hopefully, achieve something in the African Champions League.
I’m sure I’ll reach a decision that I’ll be happy with.
Benyu was arguably one of Zimbabwe’s best players at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals held in Cameroon in early 2022.
Besides playing in Iceland, Benyu has also played for Ipswich Town in England and Celtic in Scotland.
