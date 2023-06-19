"Mnangagwa Leading Zimbabwe To Ruins", Hanke Claims Inflation Is Now 1 298%

Professor of applied economics at the Johns Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, says Zimbabwe’s year-on-year inflation has reached 1 298 percent as the Government refuses to abandon the Zimbabwe dollar.

The local currency, which was trading at US$1: ZWL$2 577 on 30 May 2023, had moved to US$1: ZWL$5 978 on 13 June at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) controlled forex auction.

Posting on Twitter, Hanke said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government is leading Zimbabwe to “ruins” by insisting on the use of the valueless Zimbabwe dollar. He wrote:

