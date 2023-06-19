Police Arrest Fraud And Cybercrime Suspect After High-speed Chase

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, confirms the arrest of Trynos Muzanenhamo (25) in connection with a spate of fraud, cybercrime and money laundering cases that occurred during the period extending from 2020 to June 2023.

The suspect used various techniques such as card cloning, identity theft, WhatsApp hacking, social media-aided advance fee fraud, corporate account hacking, phishing scams and hot airtime recharge scams, among others to dupe individuals and companies.

On 15th June 2023 detectives from Criminal Investigation Department’s Commercial Crimes Division, Harare acted on received information and arrested Trynos Muzanenhamo in Chiendambuya, Headlands after a speed chase.

The suspect was arrested while driving a Toyota Hilux GD 6 vehicle which he was using as a getaway car.

Investigations by the police established that the suspect, who was once employed by a mobile phone provider, sent a One Time Password code to unsuspecting members of the public for confirmation thereby enabling him to hack and gain access to the unsuspecting persons’ bank accounts.

The hacked accounts were used to receive fraudulently obtained funds from various sources.

The suspect would also hack WhatsApp accounts, use foreign accounts and fake identity documents to create fraudulent accounts which he used to defraud individuals and companies.

Subsequently, the victims were duped of approximately ZW$ 27 996 000. 00 and US$ 1 800.00.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to members of the public who could have been defrauded through phone hacking, WhatsApp hacking and identity theft to report at the Criminal Investigation Commercial Crimes Division, Harare or any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect’s accomplices, Trevor Muzanenhamo, Bradwell Shangwa and Timothy Bvuramiti.

Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.