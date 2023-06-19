West Bromwich Albion Eye Marvelous Nakamba
English club West Bromwich Albion are reportedly monitoring Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba with a view to signing him after Aston Villa transfer-listed him.
Nakamba joined Luton Town on loan in January 2023 and played a part in their return to the English Premier League.
The Hatters are thought to be interested in signing the 29-year-old on a permanent basis.
According to English journalist, Darren Witcoop, Championship side West Brom have Nakamba on their Summer transfer wish list. Said Witcoop:
West Brom keeping an eye on the future of Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.
The Zimbabwe midfielder was wanted by West Brom in January before joining Luton.
Luton interested in re-signing Nakamba but Albion also have him on their summer list.
It has been reported that Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has no plans to reintegrate Nakamba into his squad.
More: Pindula News