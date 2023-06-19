Zim Opposition Leader Calls For Election Boycott Over Exorbitant Nomination Fees

The PLC is made up of five members, three of whom are ZANU PF members.

It issued a Non-Adverse Report authorising the nomination costs, which means candidates must pay US$1 000 to run for MP, Senate, or provincial council, and US$20 000 to run for president.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Bulawayo on Friday, Mhambi-Hove said filing an urgent court application at the Constitutional Court to determine the constitutionality of the nomination fees would be challenging given the time limit. He said:

The sensible thing is to not pay for those fees. Let’s speak with one voice that the nomination fees are very illegal. They violate the constitution, the rights of aspiring politicians and poor people. Several companies will not support political parties because of the fear of being associated with politics. I don’t think there’s anyone who is willing to part with US$20 000 so they can stand that’s totally unacceptable!

The Nominations Courts set to sit on Wednesday across the country to consider names of aspiring MPs and councillors.

In Harare, the nomination court will consider the names of presidential candidates.

