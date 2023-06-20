Govt Confirms Attack On Zimbabwe Embassy In Sudan

I can confirm that our properties in Sudan were destroyed by some of the fighting forces in the country taking advantage that we evacuated our people and the current war going on there. We have reports that most countries’ properties were also targeted. It’s sheer criminality taking advantage of the war to loot the property of our diplomats and embassy there. This is an unfortunate incident that is currently happening in Sudan.

There is an armed power struggle in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary force – Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Since a coup in October 2021, Sudan has been run by a council of generals, led by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the armed forces and the de facto president, and his deputy and leader of the RSF, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti. The two men have disagreed on the direction the country is going in and the proposed move towards civilian rule. One of the main sticking points, according to BBC, is the plan to include the 100 000-strong RSF in the army and who would then lead the new force.

On Tuesday, 20 June 2023, the head of the UN’s refugee agency Filippo Grandi said the number of people who have fled the fighting in Sudan was now more than 500 000 while two million are internally displaced.

