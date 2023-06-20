New Plastic Driver’s Licence Launched

The plastic driver’s licence will make it possible for drivers to receive their licence within seven to 10 days from the day they pass their tests.

Drivers will pay US$5, or the equivalent at the official exchange rate on the day of payment, for the disc.

Furthermore, an online booking platform is available for applicants to make appointments for the capture of biometric details.

Transport and Infrastructural Development (MOTID) Minister Felix Mhona launched the new licences as well as the Multilingual Electronic Learner Licence Testing System and the Digital Route Permit System on Monday. Speaking at the launch, Mhona said:

Allow me at the outset, to inform you that the new SADC Compliant Drivers’ licence was developed under the Zimbabwe Integrated Transport Management Information System (ZIMTIS) Project. The ZIMTIS project is a public-private-partnership between the Government of Zimbabwe and 1010 Technologies (Pvt) Ltd. The overall strategic objective is to create a robust Electronic Integrated Transport Management System to support our vision to become a middle-income economy by the year 2030.

The new plastic licences have security features that will make them difficult to forge.

They will also be scannable so checks can immediately confirm the authenticity and reveal any legal issues.

Below, MOTID addresses some of the questions raised by members of the public about the new plastic licence.

Is this a SADC Driver’s Licence?

-This new licence is valid in 25 countries in SADC, COMESA and EAC Regions (including Zimbabwe), without conversion.

Is it available in all Provinces?

-Yes it can be obtained through VID offices and collection will be from your nearest Post Office -The acquisition of new driver’s licence has been decentralised. When is it being launched or coming into effect? -It will be launched/ come into effect on 19 June 2023. Does it mean there will be a Re-Test after 5 years? -No re-test will apply. Once you are a licence holder your photo and biometrics will be updated every 5 years. A vision test will also be conducted during renewal. -Validity of 5 years ensure driver’s suitability regarding health and vision; as well as updating of credentials (including biometric). -For those on the backlog its validity will be from the date the new plastic licence is issued. -For public service vehicle drivers the old rules will apply. Are the old metal licence discs going to be phased out and replaced with plastic? -The metal disc remains valid, but MOTID will announce the phase out date in future. Do I have to get a licence to put a trailer behind my car? -For old licence holders no. -MOTID is developing capacity in test yards to accommodate this aspect but as of now, no. Is this new driver’s licence secure? -Yes. It has numerous security features that will enhance its credibility. -It will also eliminate the presence of unlicenced drivers. What is a QR Code? -It is a machine-readable code that will be used to verify the credentials of a licence holder. After applying for a DL card/ passing my road test where do I collect my licence? -On application, you have to state your preferred Zimpost Agency near you. How do I know my licence is ready for collection?

-A text message will be sent advising you that the licence is ready for collection. Please ensure that you provide the correct mobile number on the application.

