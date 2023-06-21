The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has refuted claims that it lost tax records dating back six years. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZIMRA claimed that it has not experienced any system failures or hacking of its servers. The authority said the request for information from clients is for the purpose of updating taxpayer records due to changes in contact details, physical or email addresses, public officers, tax accountants, or missing information.

ZIMRA said it is migrating client data onto its new Tax and Revenue Management System (TaRMS) to enhance efficiency and simplify business processes through automation. The authority is urging all taxpayers to update their master data information to ensure effective communication. The TaRMS system will streamline the tax collection process, and ZIMRA believes it will be more efficient and effective in managing taxpayer information. The authority said it remains committed to providing excellent service to taxpayers and maintaining integrity in tax administration. We present the statement below: