ZIMRA Has Refuted Claims That It Lost Tax Records Dating Back Six Years
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has refuted claims that it lost tax records dating back six years. In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZIMRA claimed that it has not experienced any system failures or hacking of its servers. The authority said the request for information from clients is for the purpose of updating taxpayer records due to changes in contact details, physical or email addresses, public officers, tax accountants, or missing information.
ZIMRA said it is migrating client data onto its new Tax and Revenue Management System (TaRMS) to enhance efficiency and simplify business processes through automation. The authority is urging all taxpayers to update their master data information to ensure effective communication. The TaRMS system will streamline the tax collection process, and ZIMRA believes it will be more efficient and effective in managing taxpayer information. The authority said it remains committed to providing excellent service to taxpayers and maintaining integrity in tax administration. We present the statement below:
In response to the article “ZIMRA Loses Tax Records Dating Back To 6 Years Ago” published by the NewsHub on June 20, 2023, and republished by Pindula, it is important to note that ZIMRA has not experienced a system crash or hacking of any of its servers.
The request for information from clients is for the purposes of updating taxpayer records since clients sometimes change physical addresses, email addresses, public officers, contact details, tax accountants as well as where there is missing information.
ZIMRA is working on migrating client data onto their new Tax and Revenue Management System (TaRMS), which will be more efficient and will simplify business processes through the use of automation.
The Authority is encouraging all taxpayers to update their master data information for effective communication.
In our previous article mentioned by ZIMRA, we reported that ZIMRA had requested its clients to resubmit their Pay as You Earn (PAYE) P2 forms, Value Added Tax (VAT), and Income Tax (ITC) records stretching to 2017, citing them as “outstanding”, although some clients claim to have already submitted the records.
