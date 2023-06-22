How to take better photos with your phone

Tap on the screen to focus on the thing you’re taking

To make the phone’s camera focus on a specific thing you’re taking a photo of, tap on that thing before taking the photo. It can be a person, a car, a dog, or a building – just tap the screen and let the camera focus on it.

Avoid using Flash whenever you can

While flash is good for adding light, it often distorts the natural feel of the photo you’re taking. It’s worse at night. As much as possible try to use other light in the place you are in. For example, when inside a room, switch on the lights of the room and use those instead of the phone’s flash. If it’s day outside, open the curtains to natural light in. Or even going outside to use the sun’s natural light.

Don’t face the source of the light

Avoid facing the source of the light. If it’s during the day and you’re outside, make sure the sun is behind you the one taking the photo.

Cameras just don’t do well when they are looking directly into the light, just like humans also don’t see very well when their eyes are facing the source of light.

Use sunsets and sunrises to your advantage.

Sunsets and sunrises result in very good photos. And sometimes you can even break the rule above by facing the source of the sunset. You will usually shoot very creative photos which you can use as a wallpaper on your phone.

If you can avoid zooming in

Zooming in to take a photo often results in poor-quality photos. They can be grainy, shaky, and generally unclear. Better get closer to something if you can, than to try and take a photo from afar by zooming.

Ita steady

This may seem obvious to many, but we will mention it anyway. It pays to hold your phone still when taking photos. Phone cameras are very sensitive to movement and shaking will produce bad quality.

Try HDR mode

On almost all the phones, there’s a feature called HDR (High Dynamic Range). You will see it when you open your camera on the phone. It helps with balancing our light and dark things in the photo so that as much as possible what is taken in the photo is close to what you’re seeing with your eyes.

It can help to take a photo with HDR off and then also try with HDR on so that you keep the better one.

What other tips have you learned about taking photos with a phone? Please share below in the comments.

