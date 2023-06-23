International Partner To Lead Major Renovations At Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium

The National Sports Stadium (NSS) in Zimbabwe is set to undergo major renovations in the coming months, with an internationally acclaimed partner to spearhead the work. The partner, whose name remains undisclosed, has previously developed stadiums for the FIFA World Cup in South Africa, according to Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry.

Currently, the stadium is not able to host international football matches due to it not meeting the minimum CAF requirements. As a result, it has been hosting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures for the past four months, with eight clubs sharing the ground. The overuse has resulted in the infrastructure and playing pitch suffering damage.

Speaking at the PSL Indaba, Kirsty Coventry stated that major renovations will be carried out at the National Sports Stadium in the next six months. She also revealed that corruption and inflated prices prevented the venue from being upgraded to international standards three years ago. Said the former Olympics champion:

We have the National Sports Stadium being renovated for the past three years. The first attempt came crashing. Things that we tendered out were linked to third parties as I requested some documents. Basic things that should cost about US$200 were at US$3 000, US$4 000. The Government had put aside US$8 million but (due to the corruption around) the cost was about $15 million and US$19 million so we ended up being kicked out of the renovations. So the last few months, we have reorganised ourselves and sought a company which developed world cup stadiums in Johannesburg, South Africa. Right now there is a feasibility study being carried out. We have an incredible corporate that has come on board to help out but for now, it will remain confidential. You will see the stadium getting a new look. We have one or two corporates. Hopefully, we will see some progress in the next three, six months. The National Sports Stadium does not meet the minimum requirements for international football matches and is currently hosting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures due to the country’s international football participation embargo. The overused pitch has suffered significant damage, resulting in maintenance works being carried out. The PSL has halted league action to give ample time for maintenance works, but some teams that use the National Sports Stadium have not secured alternative stadiums. The non-availability of Rufaro Stadium, which is also under renovation, has worsened the situation. The National Sports Stadium must be available to host games if Zimbabwe is recalled from the international football wilderness, and it will undergo major renovations in the next six months. If the Mbare facility’s renovation works are complete, Premiership football in Harare could be played at Rufaro Stadium. More Pindula News Tags Kirsty Coventry Leave a Comment Full Name Phone Reply Anonymously Reply Submit Buy Phones on Credit. More Deals Tecno Spark 10c $ 130.00 Chat Tecno Camon 18 Premier $ 320.00 Chat Samsung Galaxy M13 4G $ 189.00 Chat Samsung Galaxy M13 5G $ 199.00 Chat Samsung Galaxy A03s $ 145.00 Chat

Feedback