Government To Review Salary Tax Bands - Mthuli Ncube

One of the issues that we need to do to support our citizens is the tax that they are paying given the high levels of inflation.

Inflation has gone up but the tax bands have not moved and it is an issue that we are looking into as government.

I will be issuing an announcement soon to move the tax bands upwards so as to give relief to citizens or employees because of high inflation. We are on to it.

This will go a long way in making sure the Zimbabwean dollar can buy more and ensure at least an individual has more money to spend in the shops.

We intend to do this every year where we move the bands upwards.

One of the things that we also did was to lower the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) for USD transactions.

So, all that will go a long way in giving citizens more money and transacting more cheaply.

We are not trying to change the tax rate for each band but we are moving the minimum threshold upwards and that is all we are doing, but the tax rate stays the same for each band.

So, this is really meant to give relief to those employees who are at the bottom end of the employment scale.