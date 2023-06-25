Woman Claims Python Ran Over By A Bus Was Her "Gift" From Ancestors

The woman begged onlookers not to kill the snake after some had started picking up stones to pelt the python measuring about 2.5 metres. She said:

I am the one who spotted it before it was run over by the bus. I’m supposed to go with it so that I can go and take care of it. I am asking that you let me go with it since it’s a gift from my ancestors.

The woman also performed ritual-like antics while kneeling close to the reptile.

A man who was in the company of the woman in question grabbed the snake by its tail and ran around.

When he tried to put the snake in a sack, some onlookers who had run to safety, gathered courage and confronted the man.

Some were demanding that if the duo wanted to take the python with them they were supposed to give them money.

One of the onlookers grabbed the python from the man and ran away with it into the bush with the man and the woman in hot pursuit.

It was not immediately clear what the python’s eventual fate was.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment