ZANU PF Wins 74 Council Seats Before General Elections

ZANU PF Wins 74 Council Seats Before General Elections7 minutes ago
ZANU PF has so far won 74 local government Council) seats across the country after opposition political parties failed to field candidates in the wards when nomination courts sat on Wednesday. ZANU PF fielded candidates in all wards.
In 2018, ZANU PF won 51 local authority seats unchallenged, so this is an increase of 23 seats in this upcoming election.
The total number of unchallenged local authority seats may increase when the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) gazetted the full list on Friday.
Meanwhile, United States-based CCC activist Freeman Chari said it is already a big achievement for CCC to be able to field candidates in over 1 900 wards. He said:
I am actually amazed that CCC managed to field candidates in 1917 wards. When you have spent 6 years following daily the shenanigans by ZEC and the government on this party as we have done, you realize that this on its own is an achievement.
We can cry about the 53 but you gotta give it to CCC, in spite of all the sinks and toilets thrown at them they actually delivered on their first litmus test.
Mwonzora with all the state resources, failed to field even 5% of those. I don’t have confidence in ZEC at ALL.
More: Pindula News