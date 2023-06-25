ZANU PF Wins 74 Council Seats Before General Elections

7 minutes ago

ZANU PF has so far won 74 local government Council) seats across the country after opposition political parties failed to field candidates in the wards when nomination courts sat on Wednesday. ZANU PF fielded candidates in all wards.

In 2018, ZANU PF won 51 local authority seats unchallenged, so this is an increase of 23 seats in this upcoming election.

The total number of unchallenged local authority seats may increase when the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) gazetted the full list on Friday.

