German Midfielder Ilkay Gündogan Joins Barcelona

Gündogan was Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s first signing in July 2016, joining for around 20 million pounds from Borussia Dortmund, where he won the Bundesliga and German Cup in 2012.

During his seven years at City, Gundogan won the Premier League five times, in addition to two FA Cups, four League Cups and the Champions League.

He also scored 60 goals. Only two Premiership midfielders were able to score more in that same period.

In his final season at Manchester City, Gundogan the club won the treble, that is, the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

The treble-winning captain turned down the chance to stay at City. City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain highlighted Gundogan’s mental attributes. Said Begiristain:

Ilkay’s intelligence, leadership and commitment to the club — both on and off the field — has been an inspiration to everyone.

City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said:

Ilkay has been tremendous, absolutely tremendous. To be the captain of this club in this historic treble, lifting the Premier League first and then the FA Cup and then the Champions League, he will go down in the folklore of Manchester City forever.

Manchester City are expected to seal the arrival of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea to help replace Gundogan.

