Kasukuwere Names Five-Member Technical Committee For Presidential Campaign

Independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has announced a “technical committee” for his campaign for the 23 August 2023 elections.
Kasukuwere’s Chief of Staff is Harare lawyer Munyaradzi Bwanya and his Spokesperson is Jacqueline Sande, another lawyer, according to a statement issued by the chairman of his campaign team, Walter Mzembi: Reads the statement:
As the presidential campaign for Saviour Kasukuwere gathers steam, I am pleased to announce the appointment of a Technical Committee of experts that will provide the necessary administrative support in the run-up to the General Elections.Feedback
The Team compromises the following patriotic and capable Zimbabweans:
- Chief of Staff: Mr. Munyaradzi Bwanya
- Chief Election Agent & Presidential Spokesperson: Ms. Jacqueline Sande
- Chief Legal Adviser: Mr. Munyaradzi Midzi
- Head of Foreign Relations: Mr. Lloyd Msipa
- Head of Communications & Stakeholder Management: Mr. Ali Naka
I wish to congratulate the individuals above for sharing our vision for a renewed Zimbabwe that belongs to all of us. I look forward to working closely with the Team to deliver a decisive victory on 23 August 2023.
Kasukuwere, who is in self-imposed exile in South Africa, recently said that threats of arrest will not deter him from coming back home to contest for the presidency.
He was responding to State media reports that two arrest warrants issued for him have not been cancelled.
More: Pindula News
