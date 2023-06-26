Kasukuwere Names Five-Member Technical Committee For Presidential Campaign

The Team compromises the following patriotic and capable Zimbabweans:

Chief of Staff: Mr. Munyaradzi Bwanya

Chief Election Agent & Presidential Spokesperson: Ms. Jacqueline Sande

Chief Legal Adviser: Mr. Munyaradzi Midzi

Head of Foreign Relations: Mr. Lloyd Msipa

Head of Communications & Stakeholder Management: Mr. Ali Naka

I wish to congratulate the individuals above for sharing our vision for a renewed Zimbabwe that belongs to all of us. I look forward to working closely with the Team to deliver a decisive victory on 23 August 2023.

Kasukuwere, who is in self-imposed exile in South Africa, recently said that threats of arrest will not deter him from coming back home to contest for the presidency.

He was responding to State media reports that two arrest warrants issued for him have not been cancelled.

More: Pindula News

