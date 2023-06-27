Thomas Mapfumo Must Have Held His Last Gig In Mbare Where He Started - Zvayi

According to attendees at the Leicester show in the UK, Dr Thomas Mapfumo appeared frail and elderly. He required assistance to reach the stage and a chair was provided for him to sit. One of the attendees said this was not the energetic Mapfumo who typically performs on stage. The show was attended by over 300 people, and Mapfumo reportedly pocketed approximately 12,000 pounds from gate takings.

Mapfumo revealed in May this year that he will be retiring from stage performances after holding his farewell show on June 24th in the UK. His over 50-year-long career has been marked by his no-holds-barred criticism of the colonial Rhodesia government and later, ZANU PF.

In a video circulating online, Mapfumo stated that he personally organised the show in England using his own finances to thank his fans for their support. He also clarified that he will not be performing at another show that features Winky D and Jah Prayzah, stating that he failed to agree with the organisers and the two artists.

Mapfumo, who has been an ardent critic of the ZANU PF government, was forced out of the country by former President Robert Mugabe and has continued to criticise the incumbent, Emmerson Mnangagwa, for his poor human rights record and maladministration. Mapfumo last performed in Zimbabwe in April 2018 at a show called the ‘Homecoming Bira.’

