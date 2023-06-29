Itel A60s: 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM and Priced Under $100 in Zimbabwe

The release of the A60s also follows the release of the itel S23 earlier this month which was priced at $119.

Before the A60s, smartphones that had 128GB of storage were generally priced at more than $110. Itel has therefore broken new ground as far as the capacity and price of entry-level smartphones.

Here are the full Specifications of the Itel A60s

Battery 5000 mAh ROM / Storage Memory 128GB RAM 4GB (+4GB Extended RAM) Display 6.6″ HD+ waterdrop fullscreen Back Camera 8 megapixels VGA camera Front Selfie Camera 5 megapixels Sensor Face Unlock & Fingerprint Sensor (back) Processor Unisoc SC9863A 1.6-GHz octa-core processor Android Version Android 12, Go Edition Network 4G LTE Colors Glacier Green, Sunshine Gold, Moonlit Violet, Shadow Black

Pros

The price is very good for a phone that comes with 128GB of storage. This is ample storage to install and store a lot of stuff without worrying about running of out space.

The RAM is also a lot for its price which means faster responses and no chances of freezing while in normal use.

At 5000 mAh the battery is also a positive thing about this phone.

Cons

The weakest part of this phone is the processor. It’s an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 27, 2018, and is manufactured using a 28-nanometer process technology.

The camera is also very low quality at 8 megapixels on the back.

Conclusion

The itel A60s is great for someone who wants a lot of storage and general responsiveness of the phone. However, it’s not for anyone looking for a good camera.

It’s also a great work phone designed to just receive business calls, keep records, and have WhatsApp chats with customers.

The itel A60s can be bought online in Zimbabwe.

