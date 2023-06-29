Itel A60s: 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM and Priced Under $100 in Zimbabwe

Itel A60s: 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM and Priced Under $100 in Zimbabwe7 minutes ago
The latest budget phone from itel is now available in Zimbabwe and it’s the itel A60s.
For the first time in Zimbabwe, itel has released a phone with 128GB storage memory and 4GB RAM which is priced at less than $100. The phone also has RAM extension for an extra 4GB, to make a total 8GB. It comes with 4G LTE.
The phone is now available at itel in the country. The A60s is a higher capacity version of the standard A60 which was released in May but has 32GB storage and 2GB RAM.
The release of the A60s also follows the release of the itel S23 earlier this month which was priced at $119.
Before the A60s, smartphones that had 128GB of storage were generally priced at more than $110. Itel has therefore broken new ground as far as the capacity and price of entry-level smartphones.
Here are the full Specifications of the Itel A60s
|Battery
|5000 mAh
|ROM / Storage Memory
|128GB
|RAM
|4GB (+4GB Extended RAM)
|Display
|6.6″ HD+ waterdrop fullscreen
|Back Camera
|8 megapixels VGA camera
|Front Selfie Camera
|5 megapixels
|Sensor
|Face Unlock & Fingerprint Sensor (back)
|Processor
|Unisoc SC9863A 1.6-GHz octa-core processor
|Android Version
|Android 12, Go Edition
|Network
|4G LTE
|Colors
|Glacier Green, Sunshine Gold, Moonlit Violet, Shadow Black
Pros
The price is very good for a phone that comes with 128GB of storage. This is ample storage to install and store a lot of stuff without worrying about running of out space.
The RAM is also a lot for its price which means faster responses and no chances of freezing while in normal use.
At 5000 mAh the battery is also a positive thing about this phone.
Cons
The weakest part of this phone is the processor. It’s an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 27, 2018, and is manufactured using a 28-nanometer process technology.
The camera is also very low quality at 8 megapixels on the back.
Conclusion
The itel A60s is great for someone who wants a lot of storage and general responsiveness of the phone. However, it’s not for anyone looking for a good camera.
It’s also a great work phone designed to just receive business calls, keep records, and have WhatsApp chats with customers.
Pindula is an official Itel, Tecno, and Infinix retailer in Zimbabwe. The itel A60s can be bought online in Zimbabwe on Pindula here: https://www.pindula.co.zw/market/itel-a60-s-22-20230629103710750786/