UK Company Galileo Resources Discover Gold Targets In Bulawayo

The company’s priority now is to commence drill-testing by the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Two weeks ago, Galileo Resources began drilling at Kamativi target in Zimbabwe after finding an unusual occurrence of lithium in soil and streams. The size of the deposit is similar to that of Arcadia deposit in Zimbabwe. The first drilling will test the areas with high levels of lithium and check if there is a chance of finding tin. Kamativi covers an area of 520 sq km, and Galileo can earn an 80% interest by spending US$1.5m on exploring and evaluating the area by July 21, 2024.

Galileo Resources has also taken a 51% stake in the Shinganda copper-gold project in Zambia for US$500,000. The company will fund and manage any further drilling, metallurgical and scoping studies to complete a feasibility study, according to the joint venture’s terms.

