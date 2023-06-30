Chief Murinye Assaulted By Violent Mob

Three police officers failed to stop the marauding mob from manhandling the chief as they were vastly outnumbered.

The incident was caught on video and the footage has gone viral on social media.

Police in Masvingo told State media that they were still to get the full circumstances of the case.

Chief Murinye became famous in 2021 after he criticised the Government for failing to deal with endemic corruption.

He warned President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he will lose the 2023 elections if corruption is not dealt with.

The traditional leader narrated how a 30-tonne haulage truck laden with free Command Agriculture Scheme fertiliser from a top government official’s farm was transported from Masvingo, back to Harare for resell on the black market.

When the ZANU PF presidium threatened to strip him of his position, Murinye said he was prepared to die for the truth. He said:

Nothing ever happened regards that matter, not even a word about the truck. And you are saying hear no evil, see no evil, and know no evil? Kill me if you want, l died a long time ago.

