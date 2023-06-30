COTTCO Resumes Payments To Cotton Farmers

7 minutes ago

The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) says it has resumed payments to farmers after liquidity challenges forced the country’s largest cotton company to stop payments.

COTTCO had stopped payments after it failed to secure money from the banks and this may have resulted in some farmers selling their cotton to other players, a practice known as side-marketing.

Business Weekly reported that the Government, through COTTCO, is the major financier of cotton production in the country and is supporting nearly 300 000 households under the Presidential Free Inputs Scheme. COTTCO chairman Sifelani Jabangwe said:

