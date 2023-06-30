Harare City Council Indexes Bills In US Dollars

Payments to the City of Harare will be accepted in either USD or ZWL$ converted at the prevailing official exchange rate of the date of payment.

All ratepayers’ (debtors) accounts will be maintained in USD and all billing will be done in USD based on approved USD tariffs in the 2023 budget.

The need to preserve value against exchange rate losses has necessitated this move.

City of Harare thanks its valued residents for their support in funding service delivery through payment of rates and other services.

For payments visit www.topup.co.zw

For ZWL$ Banks transfers; CABS 1003655211, send pop to rtgs@hararecity.co.zw

For USD payments; CABS 1125288884 send pop to cashcontrol@ hararecity.co.zw.

Ecocash *151*100#

The City of Harare also said its banking halls will be open for the convenience of the paying public tomorrow, 01 July 2023.

The City fathers urged residents and ratepayers to take advantage and pay their bills.

