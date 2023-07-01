Local Power Generation And Imports Now Meet Demand - Govt Official

We need to meet the growing demand which is based on the growing economy. As for Hwange Units 7 and 8, from March this year, we successfully synchronised Unit 7 which has been going through technical commissioning. We are now doing the last of the tests and it will soon be going into commercial operation and as they are doing the tests the power is being supplied. And we have also successfully in May brought in Unit 8 which is now going through reliability tests and, it will go on until September when it will also go into commercial operation. While there may be a day or two where we will be doing other tests, it will be available and that is already being felt by people.

Units 7 and 8 will provide a combined 600MW once they are operating at full capacity.

Before the expansion project, Hwange Power Station had an installed capacity of 920MW and the addition of 600MW from Units 7 and 8 will take the installed capacity to 1 520MW.

However, the old units experience frequent breakdowns and can no longer be relied on.

Magombo said the current demand is 1 850MW and, in addition to imports, the gap between demand and local power generation has been reduced drastically. She said:

If you look at the additional 600MW which we have added onto the grid with all the two units running, our current demand is sitting at about 1 850MW. We are now almost exactly supplying that amount, including some of the power which is coming from imports. Obviously, you know that Kariba reduced output so we can do more in a year where there is much more water. So we are cautiously using Kariba now, but what we have is able to meet our demand and we are able to do without any load shedding.

On 01 July 2023, Kariba Hydro Power Station was generating 875 MW, Hwange 600 MW and Harare 15 MW to give a total of 1 490 MW.

