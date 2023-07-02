"Don't Offer Khama Billiat A New Deal", Kaizer Chiefs Legend Tells Club

To be honest, what has Billiat done since he has been at Chiefs? Not much. For the goalkeeper, he [Khune] can still mature with experience, you can still go for a few more years and also he can help other keepers, so that can be worth it keeping him.

But for me personally, it is a waste of time keeping Billiat, but as I said, it is a difficult one to call because you don’t know who will come in and what will happen, whether the coach will want to use him.

He ([Billiat] is a very good player, if you keep him fit and happy, he can do things. But it has not been happening while he has been at Chiefs.