"Don't Offer Khama Billiat A New Deal", Kaizer Chiefs Legend Tells Club

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Shane McGregor has urged the Soweto giants not to offer Khama Billiat a new contract.
Speaking to South African publication SowetanLIVE last week a few days before Billiat’s contract expired on 30 June, McGregor said the Zimbabwean winger has achieved nothing since he joined Kaizer Chiefs.
He said the club should consider offering goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune a new deal arguing that he can play for a few more years and also help other keepers. Said McGregor:
To be honest, what has Billiat done since he has been at Chiefs? Not much. For the goalkeeper, he [Khune] can still mature with experience, you can still go for a few more years and also he can help other keepers, so that can be worth it keeping him.
But for me personally, it is a waste of time keeping Billiat, but as I said, it is a difficult one to call because you don’t know who will come in and what will happen, whether the coach will want to use him.
He ([Billiat] is a very good player, if you keep him fit and happy, he can do things. But it has not been happening while he has been at Chiefs.
Reports in South Africa claim that Billiat was asked to take a pay cut to stay at the club for one more year.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Chiefs announced that Khune had extended his stay at the club and will be there for one last season as a player and thereafter transition into a new coaching and ambassadorial role working with the marketing division at the Club.
