Kasukuwere Is A Criminal And Lacks Legitimacy, Says Obert Mpofu

Kasukuwere Is A Criminal And Lacks Legitimacy, Says Obert Mpofu7 minutes ago
ZANU PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu has described the party’s self-exiled former political commissar Savior Kasukuwere, who is running for president, as a fugitive from justice who lacks legitimacy.
This comes as Kasukuwere successfully filed his nomination papers to run for the presidency in the upcoming elections.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said they have two outstanding warrants of arrest for Kasukuwere and will arrest him if he comes home.
CITE reported that Mpofu was the comments at a ZANU PF star rally held at Nyele Primary School in Bulilima District, South on Saturday. He said:
A person leaves the country, running away from their crimes in Zimbabwe then goes to South Africa and forms a political party.
Someone who is a criminal forms a political party in South Africa with the intention of wanting to rule Zimbabwe we won’t accept that but Mnangagwa has empathy and allows everyone who feels they want to contest in elections, no matter how misguided, to open their political party here and confuse people.
Kasukuwere has since filed an application seeking the cancellation of his warrant of arrest to allow him to return home and campaign ahead of the upcoming elections.
Mpofu also said there is no need for opposition in Zimbabwe, adding that those who are in opposition are “sellouts” who cannot stand up to the ruling party.
More: Pindula News