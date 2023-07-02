Kasukuwere Is A Criminal And Lacks Legitimacy, Says Obert Mpofu

7 minutes ago

ZANU PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu has described the party’s self-exiled former political commissar Savior Kasukuwere, who is running for president, as a fugitive from justice who lacks legitimacy.

This comes as Kasukuwere successfully filed his nomination papers to run for the presidency in the upcoming elections.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said they have two outstanding warrants of arrest for Kasukuwere and will arrest him if he comes home.

