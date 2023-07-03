Gang Blows Open Agribank Safe, Suspect Shot And Arrested

The suspect has been identified as Zenzo Siziba and we are still investigating. There is no going back in the fight against armed robbers.

The suspect has been charged with armed robbery in aggravated circumstances and was remanded to July 12 by a Lupane magistrate.

A member of the bank’s security team heard the alarm ringing and went to investigate, but he was ordered to leave the scene by three accomplices who emerged from the darkness and produced a gun. The security guard ran away and hid, and the police arrived on the scene after being alerted by the bank manager.

The suspects fled, and the police officers fired three warning shots during which one of the suspects, Zenzo Siiba, was shot and subsequently arrested. The police recovered a satchel that contained two computer hard drives, three used capped fuses, one dynamite, a screwdriver, hammer, and shifting spanner. The hard drives were identified as belonging to Agribank. The suspects had used a hammer to break the bank door and damage the CCTV.

