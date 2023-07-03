Mahendere Received $185K And Gifts For His 40th Birthday

The proceeds that we had at this event will be going towards our three major projects. The first one is we want to built a state-of-the-art studio. Forty years for me means I need to start impacting other people’s lives.

We are going to do talent search and raise more young ministers. You are going to see more young ministers coming up, whom we will record and push. There could be someone who can sing and they are very far away and lack an opportunity and just as I received an opportunity years back, I also want to create that platform for others.

We will help them write songs, push them and contribute to the society as well as the music industry.

There is a serious growth in Zimdancehall, where artistes are raising each other. There is a serious growth that is happening in any other genre and we are lacking that in the gospel genre.

So we are going to be focusing more on gospel music from different churches. It does not matter which church one is from.