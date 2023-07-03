Police Launch Drug Abuse Awareness Campaign In Secondary Schools

From January to April 2022, 18 cases were recorded in the province, and 49 cases were recorded over the same period this year.

ZRP spokesperson in Matabeleland South Province, Inspector Loveness Mangena told the Chronicle that Police will visit a number of schools during the two-week period. She said:

We have started a two-week educative crime awareness campaign targeting drug and substance abuse where we are visiting various secondary schools and engaging learners. We are also talking about other crimes but our main focus is drug and substance abuse. We want learners to say no to drugs in order to save their lives. The problem of drug abuse is destroying the lives of many youngsters and in some cases, lives have been lost. It’s a pity that this problem is being recorded even in school. We want learners to act responsibly and be able to say no to drug abuse and other crime. Pupils should report any acts of drug abuse which they see and they must report drug peddlers so that we might bring this problem to an end. Communities are also encouraged to report businesses that operate beer outlets outside the law by allowing under-aged patrons and operating outside stipulated times.

Some of the drug abuse cases have been recorded in schools like Gwanda, Madlambuzi, and Usher High Schools.

Several assault cases leading to aggravated assault or murder are suspected to result from drug abuse.

Commonly used substances in Zimbabwe include glue, bronclee, mangemba, tumbwa, cane sprit, marijuana, codeine and crystal meth (guka, dombo, mutoriro).

In case you have a son, daughter, friend, or relative who has a problem with drug abuse, the following public psychiatric institutions offer help in fighting drug addiction:

1. Sally Mugabe Psychiatric Unit (Harare) 2. Parirenyatwa Annex Psychiatric Unit (Harare) 3. Ingutsheni Psychiatric Hospital (Bulawayo) 4. Ngomahuru Hospital and Half-way House (Masvingo) The following institutions also offer counselling and rehabilitation services for patients battling drug addiction: 1. Highlands Halfway Home +2638644210999 2. Ruwa Rehabilitation Centre +263273790238 3. Serenity Mind Centre +263716825245 4. Tirivanhu Rehabilitation +263773593014 5. Beatrice Rehabilitation Harare 6. Tariro Rehabilitation Centre, Harare

